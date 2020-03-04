Price of watermelons increases to VND4,000 per kilogram in Quang Ngai Province

On the alluvial area along the Tra Khuc River in Quang Ngai City, since the beginning of February this year, farmers have been worrying as the price of watermelons dropped continuously, especially at the time when the price of watermelons in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai fell to VND500-VND1,000 per kilogram. In Quang Ngai Province, at the beginning of February, the price of watermelons was merely at VND2,000 per kilogram and recovered to VND4,000 per kilogram at the beginning of March. Farmers hope that the price of watermelons will be stable.



Mrs. Dang Thi Nhanh, a farmer in Binh Chuong Commune in Binh Son District in Quang Ngai Province who hired 5,000 square meters of land at the alluvial area along the Tra Khuc River to grow the Hac My Nhan watermelon variety, said that she grew watermelons in December last year, now her watermelons are ready for harvest. It is estimated that every 500 square meters of watermelons produce around 2-3 tons of watermelons. With a price level of VND4,000-VND4,500 per kilogram, farmers are only able to recoup their capital without earning profit.





Mrs. Nhanh with her Hac My Nhan watermelons whose weight is around 2-3 kilograms each. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mrs. Nhanh, watermelon farmers have to spend money on land rental and labor to take care of the watermelon fields. She said that she had to hire 4-5 laborers to look after her 5,000-square-meter watermelon field, especially at harvest time. With the current market situation, farmers only hope that they are able to reclaim their capital to prepare for the next crop.









Mr. Nguyen The Vinh, Deputy Director of the Department of Crop Production and Plant Protection of Quang Ngai Province, said that the province has 658 hectares of watermelons in Duc Pho, Mo Duc, Tu Nghia, Son Tinh, Binh Son, Tra Bong, Son Ha districts, and Quang Ngai City, with productivity estimated at 254 quintals per hectare. So far, farmers have harvested 117 hectares of watermelons, the rest will be harvested until the beginning of April.



The main market of Quang Ngai Province’s watermelons remains China. Watermelon cultivation is still spontaneous so the risks caused by market dependence are high. Mr. Nguyen The Vinh said that the department has sent statistics on the watermelon production in Quang Ngai Province to the Department of Industry and Trade for it to base on the actual situation to find a solution for the consumption of watermelons, at the same time, seek new markets for this product. Moreover, the province has promoted investment, calling on enterprises to invest in growing and processing to increase the value of watermelons in the market.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Gia Bao