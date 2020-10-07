Prices of agricultural products surge due to rains, storms

Specifically, the prices of potatoes, carrots, and cauliflowers all climbed by around VND10,000 per kilogram.



Besides, the prices of many kinds of fruits also escalated. According to fruit growers, the current price of bananas highly increases because of the limited supply of bananas due to the impacts of heavy downpours and storms, besides good consumption.



In Kien Giang Province, the price of Pisang Awak bananas rebounded to VND9,000-VND10,000 per hand of bananas, five times higher than that in the same period last year.



The price of Thai jackfruits in Hau Giang, Vinh Long provinces, and Can Tho City sometimes jumped to nearly VND70,000 per kilogram. Currently, first-grade Thai jackfruits, weighing from 8 kilograms per fruit or more, are purchased by traders at the orchard for VND65,000-VND68,000 per kilogram. Second-grade Thai jackfruits, weighing less than 8 kilograms per fruit, fetch VND50,000-VND55,000 per kilogram, an average increase of more than VND25,000 per kilogram compared to the end of August, three times higher than three months ago, and VND15,000 per kilogram more expensive than the highest price last year.



The price of Macapuno coconuts in Tra Vinh Province was from VND100,000 to VND120,000 per piece, depending on the weight of the coconut, an increase of VND20,000-VND25,000 per coconut compared to two months ago.





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Thanh Nha