Prices of fuel, bullion escalate ahead of New Year

Particularly, the price of biofuel E5 RON92 rose by VND152 per liter to a maximum of VND19,881 per liter. The price of RON95-III gasoline surged by VND104 per liter to a maximum of VND20,990 per liter. The price of 0.05S diesel oil soared VND528 per liter to the highest level of VND16,591 per liter. The price of kerosene jumped VND569 per liter to the highest level of VND15,585 per liter. The price of 180CST 3.5S mazut oil climbed VND562 per kilogram to a maximum of VND11,920 per kilogram.



The ministries also ordered fuel traders to apply the setting-up level of the fuel price stabilization fund at VND100 per liter for E5 RON92 gasoline, diesel oil and kerosene, at VND400 per liter for RON95 gasoline and at VND300 per liter for mazut oil. Fuel traders were allowed to tap VND150 per liter for E5 RON92 gasoline, diesel oil and kerosene.



On the same day, the price of gold in Vietnam also escalated for eight consecutive trading session, rising by nearly VND300,000 per tael (1.2 ounces).



In Ho Chi Minh City, the Saigon Jewelry Company, the biggest gold trader and maker in Vietnam, bought the precious metal at VND42.25 million per tael and sold at VND42.77 million per tael, an increase of VND120,000 per tael in buying rate and VND220,000 per tael in selling rate compared to the previous day.



At the same time, Bao Tin – Minh Chau Jewelry Company purchased SJC gold bars at VND42.52 million per tael and sold at VND42.7 million per tael, an increase of VND250,000 per tael in buying rate and VND280,000 per tael in selling price.



With such price level, the price of SJC gold bars has soared by nearly VND5.93 million per tael, or 16.3 percent, compared to the final closing price of gold in 2018.

By Ha My, Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan