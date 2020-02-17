Prices of pangasius fish, poultry eggs in Mekong Delta continue to decline

In many districts in Can Tho City, An Giang, and Dong Thap provinces, the price of material pangasius fish was at VND18,000-VND18,500 per kilogram, about VND12,000 per kilogram lower than that in the same period last year. Pangasius farmers have suffered a loss of VND5,000-VND6,000 per kilogram of commercial pangasius fish as the selling price was below the cost price.



Since mid-2019, due to the impacts of the African swine fever, many farming households have switched to poultry farming, including raising ducks for eggs. Currently, the price of duck eggs was at VND13,000-VND14,000 per ten eggs. This price level was VND2,000-VND3,000 per ten eggs higher compared to last week but still VND4,000-VND5,000 per ten eggs compared to the previous price level.

By Phan Thanh, Kien Van – Translated by Thanh Nha