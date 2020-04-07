Prices of pork, essential goods reduced by 15-25 percent

Saigon Co.op on April 6 said that its distribution network, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, and Co.op Food, reduced the prices of pork by 15-25 percent. Particularly, the prices of leg of ham, pig trotters, and pig bones were cut by 25 percent; the prices of baby back ribs and boneless pork belly were reduced by 18 percent; the prices of processed pork, including ground pork and seasoned pork, were lowered by 15 percent.



It also offered discounts on thousands of essential goods, such as a discount from 20 to 25 percent on milk and dairy products, soft drink, fruit juice, cake, and ice cream; a discount from 10 to 20 percent on fresh food products, including watermelons, oranges, water spinach, papayas, guavas, grapes, sweet potatoes, seafood, aquatic products, and eggs; a discount from 20 to 25 percent on home cleaning and kitchen cleaning products; a discount of up to 50 percent on household appliances, including gas stoves and electronic cookers.



On two weekend days, MM Mega Market also reduced the prices of some types of pork cut by 10-15.4 percent. For instance, pork shoulder was merely at VND109,900 per kilogram.



From April 7, Vissan will launch the home delivery program via its hotline and fan page which is available for districts in Ho Chi Minh City except for Cu Chi and Can Gio districts. The program is applied for all its products and the company will also provide other essential goods, such as eggs, sugar, milk, and rice. Customers contact its hotline at 19001960 or send messages to its fan page at www.fb.com/CuaHangVissan to make orders.











By Hai Ha – Translated by Bao Nghi