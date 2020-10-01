The two-day shopping event delivers Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals across every category. Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13 and runs through Wednesday, October 14, for Prime members in the U.S., the U.K, U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and Turkey and Brazil, participating for the first time this year.



Members get an early start to a season of savings with deep discounts on holiday must-haves across for the holiday season including toys, TVs, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, and Amazon Devices starting today and throughout the two-day epic deals event at amazon.com/primeday. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.

To further its support of small businesses during Covid-19 and beyond, Amazon is investing an additional US$100 million in special Prime Day and holiday promotional programs, and today through October 12, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store.

Amazon is increasing its commitment to small business selling partners by designing Prime Day to support them with our biggest small business promotion yet. There are many ways to discover products from small businesses now through Prime Day such as curated collections; spend $10, get $10; Prime Day Deals: members can use their $10 credit to purchase almost any product in Amazon’s store, including from small businesses; shop on Amazon live.

By Anh Quan