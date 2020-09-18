Prime Minister welcomes new ADB Country Director

The host leader affirmed the Vietnamese Government always considers the bank a closet and important development partner, noting that many ADB-funded projects have greatly contributed to local socio-economic development.



Since 1993, the ADB has assisted the country with US$17 billion, US$14 billion of which has been disbursed, he added.



Highlighting the close ties between Vietnam and the ADB, Jeffries said as the country is building development strategies for 2021-2025 and the next 10 years while the ADB is also working out its country partnership strategies for the next five and 10 years, the more their strategies match, the more optimal conditions for coordination activities will be generated.



He congratulated the Vietnamese Government on its concurrent successful control of COVID-19 and ensuring of socio-economic development.



The ADB has taken swift actions to assist regional countries, and it has also helped Vietnam in the pandemic combat, the director said, stressing the bank’s readiness to discuss with Vietnamese partners to seek the best measures for supporting the nation.



At the reception, PM Phuc appreciated the ADB’s tripling of the COVID-19 response package for its members, including Vietnam.



He asked the ADB to help Vietnam design the socio-economic development strategy and plan for 2021-2025 and work closely with the country during the building and implementation of the country partnership strategy for the new period.



The two sides should also accelerate the disbursement of funding for projects on the 2020-2021 list so as to promote growth, he added.