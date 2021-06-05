  1. Business

Priority proposed for construction projects of nine railroad routes

SGGP
According to the draft railway plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 summited to the Ministry of Transport by the Vietnam Railway Authority, the ministry should give priority to construction projects of nine railroad routes in the period of 2021-2030, announced the ministry on June 3.

The top priority is proposed for two sections of the North-South high-speed railway, consisting of Hanoi-Vinh and Nha Trang – HCMC with a total capital of VND112, 325 billion (US$4.86 billion).
Other projects in the suggested priority list are four railway lines connecting seaports, including Yen Vien-Pha Lai-Ha Long-Cai Lan port route that is 129km long and has a total investment capital of VND6,000 billion (US$260 million); the 78km-long line linking Lach Huyen and Dinh Vu ports in Hai Phong City and the Yen Vien-Pha Lai-Ha Long-Cai Lan port route in Quang Ninh Province costing some VND48,400 billion (US$2 biilion); a new service route between Bien Hoa City in Dong Nai Province and coastal city of Vung Tau that is 84km long; and the 119km-long route of Ha Tinh Province’s Vung Ang-Tan Ap-Quang Binh Province’s Mu Gia.
The remaining projects are international and regional railroad routes, consisting of the 128km-long Di An-Loc Ninh line; the 59km-long Ngoc Hoi-Lac Dao-Bac Hong railroad belt; the 38km-long Thu Thiem-Long Thanh route, and 174km-long HCMC-Can Tho line.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

