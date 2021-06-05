Priority proposed for construction projects of nine railroad routes

Illustrative image

The top priority is proposed for two sections of the North-South high-speed railway, consisting of Hanoi-Vinh and Nha Trang – HCMC with a total capital of VND112, 325 billion (US$4.86 billion).



Other projects in the suggested priority list are four railway lines connecting seaports, including Yen Vien-Pha Lai-Ha Long-Cai Lan port route that is 129km long and has a total investment capital of VND6,000 billion (US$260 million); the 78km-long line linking Lach Huyen and Dinh Vu ports in Hai Phong City and the Yen Vien-Pha Lai-Ha Long-Cai Lan port route in Quang Ninh Province costing some VND48,400 billion (US$2 biilion); a new service route between Bien Hoa City in Dong Nai Province and coastal city of Vung Tau that is 84km long; and the 119km-long route of Ha Tinh Province’s Vung Ang-Tan Ap-Quang Binh Province’s Mu Gia.

The remaining projects are international and regional railroad routes, consisting of the 128km-long Di An-Loc Ninh line; the 59km-long Ngoc Hoi-Lac Dao-Bac Hong railroad belt; the 38km-long Thu Thiem-Long Thanh route, and 174km-long HCMC-Can Tho line.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh