Program launched to aid export via e-commerce

Illustrative image

The 90-Day Amazon Launchpad program is part of the ministry’s Go Digital Go Global aid package for enterprises’ digital transformation during 2021-2025, aiming to help small- and medium-sized ones bring their products to global markets using digital tools and platforms. Amazon Global Selling is among partners of the package.



Deputy head of the Enterprise Development Agency Bui Thu Thuy said she hopes the initiative can support the group in boosting their exports and building their trademarks in international markets.



During 90 days participating in the program, enterprises will be equipped with knowledge and guidance in switching to trans-border ecommerce platforms, and expanding their export channels via such platforms including Amazon.



They will be assisted in building business plans, receive 1-on-1 instruction from the Amazon Global Selling Vietnam team, and access other support activities.



Eligible participants must operate in the consumer goods sector, target export to the US and the EU, and commit to building a workforce on ecommerce.



Amazon estimated that more than 1.9 million small- and medium-sized firm are doing business on Amazon's e-commerce sites, with the profit of third-party sellers on Amazon reaching US$25 billion.







VNA