Project helps promote Vietnam’s trade, investment policies in Thailand

To boost trade, investment, and tourism between the two countries and diversify forms of promotion, “Window to Vietnam” aims to provide information relating to Vietnam’s policies on business, investment, and tourism for Thai and international companies.

According to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Thailand Tran Thi Thanh My, Vietnam - Thailand trade relations have seen significant development in recent times and potential remains for the two sides to expand cooperation in the time to come.

The project is hoped to support Vietnamese businesses, especially those looking to make inroads into the Thai market, as well as Thai enterprises operating in Vietnam, promote their image.

Trade growth has averaged 13 percent annually over the last decade. Thailand is Vietnam’s ninth-largest foreign investor. Thai visitors to Vietnam increase 20 percent in number each year.

The two sides aim to raise two-way trade turnover to US$20 billion this year.

Vietnamplus