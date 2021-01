The company on January 16 has proposed the functional agencies for allowance to get more three years of preparation and new investment of upgraded and newly-built railway carriages



According to the Decree No.65/2018/ND-CP issued in 2018 on guiding the implementation of the Law on the Railway Law 2017, around 54 locomotives and 705 carriages must be replaced since January 1; 24 locomotives and 44 wagons will not be operational starting on January 1,2021.





By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh