These above-mentioned venues were packed with visitors and consumers in these first days of 2021. Increase in purchase power was predicted by businesspeople who had said people would welcome the new year at homes instead of travelling to tourism destinations like before.



Marketing Deputy Director of Saigon Co.op Ho Thi Hong Dao said that Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.opSmile, Cheers and Saigon Co.op’s Sense City outlets witnessed the arrivals of 2,000 visitors.

Similarly, visitors and customers to Big C, Emart, MM Mega Market, Vinmart also increased. Fresh food, processed food, confectioneries, beverage and cooking oil, rice were consumed strongly.

Businesspeople said significant increase in purchase power resulted from promotion program up to 50 percent.

It is forecast that purchase power in Ho Chi Minh city will continue leaping up from now to Tet holidays ( the Lunar New Year ) especially two weeks before the special holiday.

By Hai Ha - Translated by Anh Quan