There was a drastic drop in purchasing power because all festival, conference and social meeting were canceled and hotels, restaurants closed its door during the coronavirus pandemic. During social distancing, flower farmers didn’t sell any flower forcing them to destroy flower in their garden.



Da Lat veggie suffered the same fate as flower during time of social distance. Potatoes, tomatoes and carrots can be preserved for a long time while purchase of other vegetables was near record lows. Farmers had no choice but traveled many places to sell each bag of vegetables.

For instance farmer Nguyen Thi Loan in ward 7 in Da lat Town said she has more than 3,000 meter square for growing vegetables. In the social distancing period, she was harvesting salad but traders refused to buy. Her family members had to put advertisement of salad on social network and sold the veggie at VND5,000 per kilogram as well as free ship for those who bought over 5 kilograms.

She said happily that within one month, prices of veggie leaped again securing fruit and veggie farmers in Da Lat.

After a long time hibernation due to Covid-19 crisis, Truong Phuc farm in Da Lat has been allowed to export veggie to South Korea, employees were quick to plant veggie in hydroponics for a 30-ton order in July and August.

Director of Truong Phuc farm To Quang Dung shared that the company employers feel more secured when the farm can export veggie again because during time of social distancing, purchasing power dropped dramatically.

The company had to optimize online selling channel which helped to consume 40 percent of the farm’s produce, as he said.

He added the farm sells more than one tons of vegetables a day.

Tran Van Khuong, an owner of a flower farm in Thai Phien Flower Village said that demand of seedlings has surged after social distancing ended. Sometimes, the farm sold 400,000 seedlings a day earning around VND60 million (US$2,578).

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Lam Dong Province said that prices of veggies are now increasing sharply, 56 percent – 68 percent higher than that in time of social distancing. For example, group of fresh veg slightly soared by 18 percent – 35 percent.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Chau said that as per the plan for 2020, the province expects to harvest 2.5 million tons of veggies on 68, 255 hectares.

Lately, Deputy Chairman of Lam Dong Province People’s Committee Pham S requested the Da Lat Flower Association and agencies in agriculture sector to check veggies and fruit business establishments toagricultural re-structure as well as pay more attention to production of seedlings.

For a long term strategy, as he said, Lam Dong will adopt high-tech for flower growing and preserving in a specialized area with promotion of Da Lat flower brand name.

Moreover, the province will expand flower export market and call for international cooperation and investment.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan