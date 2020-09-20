Quang Binh starts construction for $384 million windfarm cluster project





The project covers an area of 2,244 hectares, of which 156 hectares of melaleuca forest land of Hai Ninh and Hong Thuy communes in districts of Quang Ninh and Le Thuy, with investment capital totalling VND8,904 billion (US$384 million).The cluster consists of two sub-projects of B&T 1 and 2.It is expected that B&T 1 and 2 will be put into operation in December 2020 and June 2021 respectively, contributing to increasing electricity sources, creating jobs, raising annual state budget revenue by VND120 billion (US$5.2 million).In the first year after the windfarm cluster is put into exploitation, it would contribute to generate VND700 billion (US$30.1 million) promoting the socio-economic growth of Quang Binh Province.Additionally, it is expected to become a tourism destination attracting big investors into the locality.

By Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong