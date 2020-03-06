Quang Tri enjoys bumper black berry crop, good price

Previously, local people mainly grew black pepper, coffee and rubber trees with low economic efficiency, the crops were usually hit with diseases. For the last recent years, they converted into black berry bushes which are quite easily to grow and suitable with local soil conditions.



Cam Thanh commune has five hectares of black berry bushes laden with fruits thanks to good weather. Traders arrive at orchards to buy the berry with stable price.

Mr. Tran Van Quoc from the commune said that his family has over two hectares of black berry yielding 5-6 tons per crop with the selling price of VND35,000-45,000 a kilogram.

Suitable soil and climate conditions have facilitated black berry planting which does not require much care with less pests and diseases and higher economic efficiency than previous native plants.

Black berry is harvested by hand to prevent ripe fruits from being crushed. The fruit is used for making many kinds of dishes and potables such as jam, syrup and wine. Young black berry leave are used for making food while stalk, root and bark are herbs.

Black berry is not only consumed in the province but also transported to other provinces and cities such as Quang Binh and Da Nang. Mr. Quoc told his family earned VND100 million (US$4,297) in profit after deducting costs a crop.

Mr. Tran Van Phuong, an agricultural official in the commune, said that in the upcoming time, local authorities will encourage residents to expand black berry planting area, ensure food safety and quality to register brand name for the black berry in the commune and develop it into a spearhead economic sector.

By Nguyen Hoang - Translated by Phuong Ho