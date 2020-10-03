Quang Tri Province receives VND1.2 trillion of non-refundable aid

According to the organizers, in the period from 2014 to 2019, Quang Tri Province is a bright spot in attracting and mobilizing foreign non-governmental aid of the whole country, with a total value of aids at approximately US$100 million. The province also has cooperative relations with 67 foreign non-governmental organizations and international organizations.



Right at the conference, the province signed cooperation agreements with six organizations, including MAG, Peace Trees Vietnam, Plan International, Zhishan Foundation, Project Vietnam Foundation, and Medipeace, with a total non-refundable budget for the new period from 2020 to 2025 at $51.8 million, equivalent to about VND1.200 trillion.





Delegates attending the conference visit an exhibition booth. (Photo: SGGP)

In the framework of the conference, ten speeches of agencies and partner organizations were given for discussion, focusing on two key topics, comprising supporting socio-economic development, responding to climate change and overcoming the consequences of bombs and mines, and solving social problems.



On this occasion, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Tri Province awarded certificates of merit to ten collectives and 11 typical individuals of foreign non-governmental organizations, agencies, and localities with excellent achievements in mobilizing foreign non-governmental aid in the period from 2014 to 2019.







By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Gia Bao