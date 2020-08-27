Reference exchange rate down VND5 on August 27

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$23,904 and the floor rate, VND/US$22,512.



The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.



At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND/US$23,060 and the selling rate at VND/US$23,270, both unchanged from August 26.



BIDV added VND5 to both rates, listing the buying rate at VND/US$23,090 and the selling rate at VND/US$23,270.



Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by VND3, listing at VND/US$23,065 (buying) and VND/US$23,265 (selling).