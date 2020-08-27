  1. Business

Reference exchange rate down VND5 on August 27

VNA
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND23,208 per US$ on August 27, down VND5 from the previous day.

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at VND/US$23,208 VND on August 27 (Source: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at VND/US$23,208 VND on August 27 (Source: VNA)

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$23,904 and the floor rate, VND/US$22,512.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND/US$23,060 and the selling rate at VND/US$23,270, both unchanged from August 26.

BIDV added VND5 to both rates, listing the buying rate at VND/US$23,090 and the selling rate at VND/US$23,270.

Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by VND3, listing at VND/US$23,065  (buying) and VND/US$23,265 (selling).

Tags:

Other news

See more