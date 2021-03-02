Reference exchange rate goes up on March 2

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 23,845 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,456 VND/USD.



The rates listed at commercial banks saw an increase.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,910 VND/USD, and the selling rate 23,120 VND/USD, up VND10 from March 1.

BIDV added VND5 to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,925 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,125 VND/USD.

The rates at Vietinbank were also adjusted up by VND15 at 22,888 VND/USD (buying) and 23,128 VND/USD (selling).