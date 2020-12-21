Reference exchange rate up VND11 at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,843 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,455 VND/USD.



The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,220 VND/USD, unchanged from December 18.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,040 VND/USD (buying) and 23,220 VND/USD (selling).

The rates at Techcombank stayed the same as on December 18, at 23,107 VND/USD (buying) and 23,217 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from December 14 to December 18, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated variably but ended the week down VND5 from the rate at the week’s beginning.

The rates listed at most commercial banks stayed stable throughout the week.