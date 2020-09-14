Reference exchange rate up VND2 at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/USD23,904 and the floor rate, VND/USD22,512 .



The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to stay stable.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND/USD23,060 and the selling rate at VND/USD23,270 , both unchanged from September 11.

Meanwhile, BIDV added VND5 to both rates, listing the buying rate at VND/USD23,090 and the selling rate at VND/USD23,270 .

Techcombank also increased the rates by VND2 , listing at VND/USD23,068 (buying) and VND/USD23,268 (selling)./.