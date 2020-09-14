  1. Business

Reference exchange rate up VND2 at week’s beginning

VNA
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at VND23,208  per USD on September 14, up VND2  from the last working day of the previous week (September 11).

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND/USD23,904  and the floor rate, VND/USD22,512 .
The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to stay stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND/USD23,060  and the selling rate at VND/USD23,270 , both unchanged from September 11.
Meanwhile, BIDV added VND5  to both rates, listing the buying rate at VND/USD23,090  and the selling rate at VND/USD23,270 .
Techcombank also increased the rates by VND2 , listing at VND/USD23,068  (buying) and VND/USD23,268  (selling)./.

