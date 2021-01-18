Reference exchange rate up VND5 at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,835 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,447 VND/USD.



The opening hour rates at some commercial banks either stayed unchanged or saw only slight adjustments.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, both unchanged from January 15.

Similarly, BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD.

Meanwhile, Vietinbank adjusted the buying rate up VND12 to 22,925 VND/USD and the selling rate up VND8 to 23,168 VND/USD (selling).

During the week from January 11-15, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated variably, but ending the week VND9 higher than at the week’s beginning.