Remarkable M&A deals in 2019

Particularly, Korean SK Group bought 250 million shares of Vingroup at VND113,000 per share, helping Vingroup to collect more than VND17 trillion; BIDV sold more than 603 million shares or 15 percent stake to Korean bank KEB Hana at VND33,640 per share for the former to raise its charter capital from more than VND34.18 trillion to more than VND40.22 trillion and become the bank with the largest scale in Vietnam;



Vincommerce General Commercial Services Joint Stock Company merged with Masan Consumer Holdings to establish a leading group of retail and consumer goods in Vietnam, of which, Masan Group operates the new company and Vingroup is a shareholder; Vinamilk purchased stakes in GTNFoods and increased its ownership ratio in GTNFoods from above 43 percent to 75 percent after buying nearly 79.6 million shares;



Saigon Co.op bought 18 supermarkets of French retailer Auchan Vietnam; CMC Technology Joint Stock Company sold 25 million shares to Samsung SDS for VND34,000 per share, collecting VND850 billion, helping Samsung SDS to become the largest shareholder of CMC with ownership ratio of 25 percent stake.



Vietnam Electrical Equipment Joint Stock Corporation bought 27 million shares of Viglacera to raise its ownership ratio to nearly 25 percent; Japanese Taisho Pharmaceutical Company purchased 20.6 million shares of DHG Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company to increase its ownership ratio to 50.78 percent.

By Han Ni – Translated by Thanh Nha