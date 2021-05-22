Renewable energy output up nearly 160 percent during Jan-Apr

Wind power plant in Bac Lieu Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The electricity output from solar energy alone reached 8.73 billion kWh, a nearly three-fold increase compared to the same period last year.



Meanwhile, during January-April, Vietnam produced a total of 18.39 billion kWh from hydropower, up 59.3 percent year-on-year, and making up 22.8 percent of the total.



The thermal power electricity yield reached 41.48 billion kWh, a year-on-year decrease of 8.7 percent, and accounting for 51.4 percent of the total. The total output of electricity generated by gas turbines was 10.55 billion kWh, down 16.4 percent, and equivalent to 13.2 percent of the total.



The output of oil-fueled thermal power plant was small, reaching 2 million kWh, while electricity import volume stood at 481 million kWh, down 62.5 percent over the same period in 2020, and accounting for 0.6 percent of the total electricity production of the whole system.



The average daily electricity consumption of the whole system is expected to reach 774.3 million kWh per day in May, and the largest load capacity is estimated at 39,859 MW, as severe heat waves are forecast to linger throughout the country.



EVN also sets a target of well fulfilling the dual tasks of ensuring COVID-19 prevention and control and providing sufficient electricity for socio-economic development and people’s daily activities, especially during the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term on May 23.

VNA