Repopulation of pig herds in localities goes fast: Department

the fast repopulation of hog herds has helped to reduce price of hog in the market to VND75,000 per kilogram stabilizing the country’s price consumer index according to the Prime Minister’s direction, said the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



For sustainable development of the sector, Agriculture Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong warned of high risk of diseases in animals in the last months of the year due to changes of weather; therefore, he proposed local administrations to raise their alert.

So far, localities in the country are not free of bird flu as five outbreaks of avian flu have been reported fewer than 21 days. The number of destroyed poultry has been 2.8 times higher than the same period last year.

Worse, the African swine fever (ASF), a severe viral disease affecting domestic and wild pigs, broke out in Khanh Thuan Commune in U Minh District of the Mekong Delta Province of Ca Mai, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee directed the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and related state competent agencies to instruct farmers preventative measures and tighten control on the affected region to curb the spread of the disease.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong