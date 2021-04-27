Retail petrol prices up slightly in latest adjustment

The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel increased VND182 to a maximum of VND17,988 (US$0.78) per litre, while that of RON95-III rose VND191 to no more than VND19,161 per litre.

The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, went up VND187and VND432 to VND14,328 and VND13,259 per litre, respectively.

According to the two ministries, the prices of petrol and oil in the global market have been rising for 15 days, resulting in the domestic price hike this time.

They review fuel prices every 15 days to keep domestic prices in line with the global market.

Vietnamplus