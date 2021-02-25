RON 95 petrol price exceeds VND18,000 a liter

Thereby prices of E5 RON 92 and RON 95 petrol do not exceed VND17,031 and VND18,084 per liter; while prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are now no more than VND13,843 and VND12,610 per liter. Mazut 180CST 3.5S is now sold at no more than VND13,127 per kilogram.



According to the Ministries of Finance and Industry and Trade, the complicated situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the country has affected production, trade and people's everyday life. Relevant and functional departments together with authorities of localities have discussed solutions to solve difficulties in transportation and consumption of goods, especially agricultural products.

In order to limit the increase of petrol price, the two ministries have spent much of the Price Stabilization Fund for different fuel types from VND603 to VND1,729 a liter from February 10 to present; VND1,034-VND4,179 between January 11 and now.

The usage of the fund is planned to increase from VND800-VND2,000 a liter in the upcoming days. Specifically, the spending level of the fund will increase to VND2,000 a liter of E5RON 92 , VND1,150 a liter of RON95, VND850 a liter of diesel, VND900 a liter of kerosene and VND800 a kilogram of mazut.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh