Rose myrtle cultivation brings economic efficiency five times higher than acacia

Rose myrtles are ripe simultaneously and give fairly high income. (Photo: SGGP)

After three years of supporting the model of growing rose myrtles for fruits on an area of nearly 20 hectares of hilly land, the Sustainable Rural Development Project for the Poor in Quang Binh Province (SRDP) has brought high economic efficiency, helping local people reduce poverty sustainably. With nearly 20ha of rose myrtles, farmers collect VND1 billion each year.



In Cao Quang Commune, there are three rose myrtle cooperative groups with the participation of 50 households. Each year, 45 tons of rose myrtles are harvested in the summer. The rose myrtle picking time lasts one and a half months. Rose myrtles fetch VND25,000-VND30,000 per kilogram, and they are bought quickly by traders. Compared to growing acacias, the efficiency from growing rose myrtles is five times higher.

By Minh Phong – Translated by Thanh Nha