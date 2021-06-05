Rubber growers, enterprises joy as price rises

Le Thanh Kien, owner of a 3 hectare rubber plantation in Phu Rieng District in the Southern Province of Binh Phuoc, said that one hectare has a yield of 1.8-1.9 tons.



A worker is harvesting latex (Photo: SGGP) The current price of latex increases to VND17,000 - VND18,000 per kg. Once every two days, workers are hired to harvest latex at VND250,000 - VND270,000 for half a day. Kien earns nearly VND30 million a month. He said owners of rubber farms had to switch to grow other trees before. After a long-drawn negative phase, the prospects of natural rubber seem to have brightened as prices have been rising; growers are joyful.

The prices of rubber latex have continuously increased since the beginning of the year. The productivity is high, the price of the "white gold" has increased, benefitting both farmers and businesses.

Traders have offered to purchase latex at farms in Ta Not, Ta Pet, Loc Ninh, Phu Rieng and Binh Long districts at VND16,000 to VND18,000 per kg.

Leaders of Dong Phu Rubber Company with an area of over 10,000 hectares of rubber said that from the beginning of the year until now, prices of rubber have continuously increased and stabilized, helping businesses restore production and overcome difficulties because of the Covid-19 epidemic. The price of rubber latex fluctuates around VND46.3 million a ton, higher than last year's average price at VND 35.3 million a ton.

Le Thi Anh Tuyet, Deputy Director of Binh Phuoc Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that Binh Phuoc is considered the rubber capital of the country, with 246,267ha and output of over 269,000 tons a year. Latex is called "white gold", but for the last time, many rubber plantations have been converted to other crops when the price of latex dropped dramatically.

Currently, the price of rubber latex is continuously increasing, providing stable income, so many households and businesses that grow and process rubber are very excited. Binh Phuoc Province is focusing on assessing and granting certificates for sustainable rubber forests to ensure traceability standards for export; thereby, it will help improve the value of rubber products and encourage growers to apply science and technology in growing and harvesting rubber.

By Hoang Bac - Translated by Anh Quan