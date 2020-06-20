Safe Agriculture Week Fair 2020 opened

Customers visit the agriculture fair

Hundreds of enterprises and cooperatives across the country introduced their high-quality products at the fairs.

The agricultural products and typical specialties are showcased at the fair



The agricultural products and typical specialties such as Bac Giang Province’s Thieu lychee, red flesh dragon fruit in the Northern mountainous province Son La’s Moc Chau District, Seng Cu rice in the Northwestern provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lai Chau and Dien Bien, Tam Xoan Hai Hau rice in Nam Dinh Province, Cao Bang Black Grass Jelly in Cao Bang Province, mint honey product in Meo Vac District of Ha Giang Province, Tan Cuong green tea in Thai Nguyen Province, Ha Long dried shrimp floss in Quang Ninh, That Lat fish roll in Hau Giang, Sa Sung Cai Rong fish sauce in Quang Ninh Province, fish sauce specialties of Phu Quoc and Phan Thiet, etc were exhibited at the booths.

This is the second fair out of the six ones taking place at Vietnam Trade Promotion Center for Agriculture and Big C Thang Long Supermarket in Hanoi, Khanh Hoa Province’s Nha Trang coastal city, Ho Chi Minh City and Mekong Delta city of Can Tho respectively.According to Head of the Co-operative Economics and Rural Development Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Duc Thinh, 70 percent of cooperatives trapped difficulties and challenges in product consumption, interrupted supply chains, material sources and breeding animals for agricultural production due to an impact of Covid-19 pandemic situation.However, from the beginning of May, the cooperatives have gradually resumed their operation to provide the products to the market in the pandemic context under control.In May, the country had more than 300 newly- formed cooperatives in agricultural sector compared with a monthly average of 150.The Safe Agriculture Week will run until June 21.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong