Saigon Co.op reports facemask, hand wash most consumed during Tet

That was reported at a meeting with deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen, who paid a visit to Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) and Saigon Trading Group (Satra) on the first working day after Tet holiday on January 30.



According to Saigon Co.op, it opened an extra of 211 sale points taking the total number to 821 points in 2019 and planned to increase the number to 1,000 points this year.

During eight weeks of Tet trading, the supermarket system got the sales of VND8.6 trillion (US$370.74 million) and sold one million Tet presents.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Phuong Ho