Samsung holds aptitude test for potential recruits

The exam included three basic sections of quantitative reasoning, logical reasoning and visual thinking. The exam is part of the recruitment process for university graduates for all Samsung Group companies across the world.



This year marks 10 years of the large-scale recruitment exam in Vietnam, with nearly 190,000 applications, about 60,000 candidates participated in the GSAT round and almost 14,000 employees were recruited from this exam.

Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam, said: “This year, in the context of the well-controlled COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam, we are delighted that today's GSAT event is still taking place on a large-scale as planned. We are committed to complying with the Vietnamese Government's regulations and guidelines on pandemic prevention to ensure the safety of all candidates taking the exam."

Samsung said it prioritises finding, nurturing, and developing high-quality human resources. It organises large-scale recruitment activities to prepare resources for the company's development plans and to help tackle the youth unemployment problem in Vietnam due to the impact of the disease.