SBV orders circulation of denominations of currency at reasonable ratio





However, according to SBV, the ratio of VND500,000 notes put in circulation in some units remained high. The putting of small denominations into circulation in some units has not been done actively and thoroughly. To continue to ensure a reasonable structure of the types of denominations of currency in circulation, SBV requires its branches in provinces and cities to monitor the progress of cash revenues and expenditures in the area, ensure to fully meet the cash demand for credit institutions and branches of foreign banks.

By Minh Huy – Translated by Thanh Nha