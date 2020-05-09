VASEP said that from early March, many fishery enterprises have complained barcode and code regulations on export shipments which have troubled them.



The new regulations have made enterprises pay an additional amount of VND500,000 or VND10,000 per registration for each document of 50 products and under 50 products respectively in addition to making more complicated administrative procedures.

For a large company with more products, it has to pay a big sum for export shipments.

Moreover, only the Center of National Standard on GS1 code in Hanoi issued certificates of barcode and code. Worse, enterprises must finish paperwork directly because the center has not launched registration in its portal.

In addition, the center requires authorization letter with authorized date, certified documents of barcode and code. Enterprises find it hard to have customers’ authorization letter with authorized date if customers refuse to give .

For instance, several enterprises said that their products sold to Japan had had barcode and code in carton package but customs units still asked to produce customers’ authorization letter with authorized date permitting to use barcode and code in their products. Nevertheless, Japanese customers can’t provide barcodes or code because Japan doesn’t require such document.

Furthermore, enterprises found it difficult to produce authorization letter with authorized date for hundreds of bags with different barcodes and code. One more thing is that an enterprise have new customers and new products; therefore, they have to renew and update barcode and code leading to more spending and a waste of time.

According to VASEP, the government should let enterprises be responsible for using barcodes and codes of foreign customers and keep customers’ authorization letters which will present to state competent agencies when being asked.

Customs units don’t need to check authorization letter on barcodes and code to facilitate clearance of export shipmentsm, according to VASEP's petition.

By Quy Ngoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong