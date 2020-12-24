Seafood exports expected to increase 10 percent next year

However, for the seafood industry to export with high value, VASEP proposed the Government to focus on restructuring the fisheries sector in the direction of more sustainable development. Authorities should regularly guide and create conditions for aquaculture farmers to meet the criteria of clean production.



The further goal of the industry is that the total production of domestic aquatic products will reach 10 million tons by 2030. Of which, the output of wild-caught aquatic products accounts for 25-30 percent and that of aquaculture fish products 70-75 percent. Seafood export turnover will hit $18 billion-$20 billion.





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Thanh Nha