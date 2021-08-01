  1. Business

Seafood exports expected to reach US$12 billion by 2025

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Producers and Exporters forecasts that seafood exports would increase by an average of 7 percent yearly between 2021 and 2025, reaching US$12 billion in 2025.

