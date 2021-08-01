Seafood exports expected to reach US$12 billion by 2025

Many commercial banks have now extended their credit growth limit for 2021. This could be the best solution offered by the State Bank of Vietnam because currently monetary policies do not have much room and the brunt of reducing lending interest rates is falling on the economy.
Vietnam’s economic growth accelerated to 6.61% y/y in 2Q21, extending from an upwardly revised gain of 4.65% y/y in 1Q21. While this fell slightly short of expectations, it nonetheless reaffirmed the current upswing and re-establishment of its historic trend seen during 2013 to 2019. For the first half of 2021, Vietnam’s GDP expanded 5.64% y/y, more than 3 times the pace of 1.82% in 1H20.
The research team from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology has successfully developed a new facemask made from graphene oxide and Nano silver. This anti-bacterial, reusable facemask can effectively prevent virus infection, which is rather useful during Covid-19 pandemic.
Currently, VN-Index has declined by about 12 percent from the peak of 1,420 points on July 2. However, experts assessed the fluctuations of the stock market in July this year to be short-term. The stock market still has many development opportunities in the long term, continuing to affirm its role as an important capital mobilization channel.