Ben Tre starts building complex of green skin pomelo purchasing, processing

The project covering on 4,000 hectares of land is expected to be completed in July. Of which, more than 1,000 square meters will serve for display and showroom, cooperative office, preliminary processing factory, fruit-juice processing and packaging area, an input shop, etc.The total investment of the project is around VND14 billion (US$604 million), financed by Cooperative Enterprise Development Project (VCED) with the funds source from the Canadian Government.After coming to the operation, the new multi-functioned complex will contribute to improving the processing and consuming of green skin pomelo in accordance with VietGAP, GlobalGAP standards, etc.Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam highly appreciated the relevant units in term of funds mobilization and land fund exploitation for the project implementation. This would be one of the break-through steps of Ben Tre Green Skin Pomelo Agriculture Cooperative, added the leader.The Government’s policy is currently encouraging cooperatives to actively implement their production plans. Of these, the Ben Tre Green Skin Pomelo Agriculture Cooperative is heading to widening the production areas reaching Global GAP and Viet GAP standards.The ground-breaking ceremony was held by the People’s Committee of Ben Tre Province, the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam and Ben Tre Green Skin Pomelo Agriculture Cooperative.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong