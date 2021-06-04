First ever Nespresso boutiques open in HCMC

A new Nespresso Boutique store opens in HCMC.

Nespresso brings sustainability to the forefront through the finishes of its new boutique store at Estella Place and Phu My Hung. Deliberate and meaningful, the new boutique is designed to celebrate coffee and its origins. The muted color palette of rich brown and crema-inspired gold blends to a luxurious atmosphere that calm and satisfy the senses. Vietnamese coffee lovers and shoppers can now indulge and explore the multi-sensory experience that Nespresso promises through its wide variety of coffee range.



Coffee lovers can positively impact the lives of many people by participating in Nespresso’s recycling program, which entails dropping off used Nespresso coffee capsules at the Nespresso boutiques at Annam Gourmet Estella and Phu My Hung. All Nespresso capsules are made with aluminum, which is infinitely recyclable. Once separated from the aluminum casings, the used coffee grounds are sent to farms to be used as compost fertilizers, while the aluminum are sent to our partnering smelter for upcycling into everyday objects.

“At Nespresso, we always aim to bring the highest quality coffee and the richest aromas in all our varieties and in a sustainable fashion. With a touch of a button, we have brought the world’s best beans into homes, offices, hotels, restaurants and cafes delivering the ultimate coffee experience to our customers, cup after cup. Today, Nespresso is known around the world for its commitment to coffee quality, innovation and sustainability. We are confident that this partnership with Annam Gourmet to open our very first Boutiques in Vietnam will bring delight to coffee lovers in the country,” said Fabio De Gregorio, Regional Business Development Manager.

“At Annam, we are delighted to announce the launch of our first Nespresso Boutiques in our two stores Estella and Phu My Hung. We are aiming at bringing most premium and qualitative products to our customers and we hope they will enjoy as much as we do”, said Sebastien Lestang, General Manager at Annam Gourmet.

By Kim Khanh