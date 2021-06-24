New graphene oxide, Nano silver facemask helps fight against Covid-19

Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huu Hieu, head of the research team, reported that the facemask is made of cotton fabric, with a Nano silver cover, leading to its anti-bacterial feature.

However, when in use, this Nano silver protection is usually washed away, reducing the effectiveness of that feature. To amend the situation, the research team uses graphene oxide to strengthen the link between the fabric and its cover, while helping Nano silver to be more evenly distributed. The result is a higher level of anti-bacteria.

In addition, the Ag/GO fabric is inserted as a middle layer, so this facemask can be washed and then reused five times.

The new facemask was piloted among lectures and officials of HCMC University of Technology, receiving positive comments on its usefulness and comfort.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Huong Vuong