SHTP produces high-quality products from research results

On March 8, SHTPLabs introduced Trio Re Bio-cellulose, a skincare mask researched and developed by the Lab as an order from Glamer Clinic Co. Ltd.

This product implements new material technology to provide necessary nutrients to nurture and deeply moisturize skin, especially after the acne treatment. It can also help to prevent the skin aging process. The advantage of this product compared to its counterparts is that its base (embryo) is from a high-grade material Bacterial cellulose, structured by a network of Nano cellulose fibers. Thus, it is highly elastic and suitable for all skin types.

Before that, on March 5, SHTPLabs signed a contract with Bach Thu Co. Ltd. for the commercialization of 80,000 ASIN mouthwash 250ml bottles. This is the only product in the domestic market that applies Nano berberine created in SHTPLabs. The ingredient is able to kill viruses, especially Influenza Type A.

This contract is a continuation of a previous contract for the manufacturing of 8,000 bottles, which was extremely successful.

Celebrating its 17th anniversary on March 8, SHTPLabs reported that it has achieved positive results in attracting senior experts of various fields to conduct research for life sciences here. Consequently, SHTPLabs continuously introduced many valuable products from researches like ‘Improving the Manufacturing Process for Ultraviolet LED Chips (UVLED) to Kill Bacteria in Domestic Water and to Calculate Ozone Concentration in the Air’; ‘Designing the Kit to Detect Antibiotic Flow in Aquatic Products’.

Director of SHTPLabs Ngo Vo Ke Thanh shared that along with promoting research activities, his organization also pays much attention to commercializing research results, especially those applying biotechnology in healthcare.

In the period from 2013-2017, many research results were extremely welcomed and earned impressive profit (ELISA Kit to quickly detect Enrofloxacin residue in aquatic products, Diode FRED; skincare mask to whiten skin).

SHTPLabs at the moment plays the role of a bridge between academies, universities, research centers and businesses in order to find the outlet for scientific research.

“In 2021, SHTPLabs is going to carry out 6 projects by the HCMC Department of Science and Technology about applying Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Nano technology, and biotechnology. It is also responsible for the two projects about core technology, sponsored by Australia and England. From these projects, there will be many promising products to be launched into the domestic market”, said Mr. Thanh.

