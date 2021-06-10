Hoa Phat Group JSC is among the top 50 public companies in 2021 announced by Vietnam Report

Many other businesses operating in real estate, food production and processing, construction materials, and telecom electronics have also been named in the list that was made on the basis of turnover, profits, assets and market capitalisation of the enterprises.

Vietnam Report has also assessed the prestige and operational efficiency of the firms through investors, experts and market, as well as their communications prestige.

Vietnam Report Director Vu Dang Vinh said the public firms played a central role in the stock market that is developing strongly.

According to a study by the company, up to 72.73 percent of experts and public companies said the market will continue to grow in the time ahead, and 52.38 percent believed that the VN-Index will expand 20-30 percent.