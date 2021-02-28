Two Vietnamese beaches among top beaches in Asia

Around three kilometres from Hoi An, An Bang was in the 24th position on the list of 25 best beaches in Asia, while My Khe finished off the list.

An Bang is one of the few white-sand beaches left in Vietnam that has yet to be spoiled by the boom in beach tourism that has resulted in overcrowding, coral damage and environmental pollution.

Once a hidden gem in the old town, the beach entered the international limelight when CNN listed it as one of the 100 best beaches on earth in 2011.

The 10-km-long My Khe beach running from the base of Son Tra Peninsula to Marble Mountains was catapulted to global fame when Australian newspaper The Sunday Herald Sun listed it among Asia's 10 most beautiful beaches in 2012.

Considered Vietnam’s most picturesque beach, My Khe was named by American troops who visited during the American war in Vietnam.

