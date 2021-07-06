Vietnam Airlines gets five-star Covid-19 airline safety rating. (Photo: VNA)



Skytrax Covid-19 Airline Safety Rating is the global assessment and certification of airline health and safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic that is based on professional and scientific investigation of the standards being provided by the airline.

Vietnam Airlines encourages their guests to “Travel with Confidence” having conducted a broad risk assessment across all major customer touchpoints. (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam Airlines has recently increased the number of hand hygiene units at all high contact areas at check-in, boarding, baggage reclaim, and in the Lotus Lounges.



Onboard service has been simplified to reduce contact between customers and staff – however, cabin crew wear a full-range of personal protective equipment, and passengers are given sanitisers and wipes, and can request face masks. The standard and type of inflight hygiene products are expected to be updated as the airline undertakes more international flights.



According to Edward Plaisted, General Director of Skytrax, Vietnam Airlines has implemented a broad range of enhanced hygiene and revised service measures to keep customers and staff safe during the pandemic.



The protocols are being applied consistently and with suitable consideration for the risk level in the domestic market, and importantly, Vietnam Airlines has put in place appropriate planning for managing increased passenger volumes and handling more international customers, he said.



The safety assessment program for Covid-19 prevention and control was carried out in May-June 2021 by Skytrax experts. The assessment was applied the common global standard of passenger health and safety and the best practices of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) , the Air Transport Association (IATA) as well as the pandemic prevention policies of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).



The 5-Star Covid-19 Airline Safety Rating confirms excellent airport processing standards that considers all practical elements of contactless technology, customer handling, and social distancing protocols for check-in, boarding, and arrival.



Skytrax, the international air transport rating organisation, was established in 1989 and is based in London. In 2020, Skytrax launched the Covid-19 Airline Safety Ratings, providing independent, expert evaluation and certification of airline Covid-19 hygiene and safety measures.

The Skytrax Covid-19 Airline Safety Accreditation is regarded as a global benchmark for evaluating Covid-19 safe travel.Vietnam Airlines encourages their guests to “Travel with Confidence” having conducted a broad risk assessment across all major customer touchpoints. The airline has leveraged its membership of the SkyTeam Alliance and has implemented the “SkyCare & Protect” brand across airports in Vietnam.