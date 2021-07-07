Vietnamese star hacker tops cybersecurity platform leaderboard twice

Nguyen Tuan Anh tops cybersecurity platform leaderboard twice According to the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel)’s news, Bugcrowd, the world's largest security vulnerability search platform, has announced Nguyen Tuan Anh, a security expert of Viettel Cyber Security Company, has surpassed more than 25,000 "white hat hackers" in the world to top the rankings for June 2021 of Bugcrowd. Prior, Nguyen Tuan Anh also topped Bugcrowd's ranking in April 2021. Bugcrowd teams with elite security researchers to reduce risk & improve security ROI through our bug bounty, pen testing, & vulnerability disclosure programs. Having discovered around 200 bugs and security vulnerabilities through the platform, Bugcrowd has named Tuan the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) of Bugcrowd four times.



In 2020, Tuan Anh found 55 security holes on Oracle's E-Business Suite product, including a serious vulnerability that allows remote control.

Before, Pham Van Khanh who is also a security expert of Viettel Cyber Security Company have won Pwn2Own 2021, one of the world's largest cyber-attack competitions, after detecting Windows 10 vulnerabilities.

Up to now, Viettel Cyber Security has discovered more than 300 0-day vulnerabilities - undetected errors in the world of major global information technology systems. In 2020, the company's team of information security experts discovered nearly 100 0-day vulnerabilities. As a result, the company was honored to receive the international award "Vietnam's best network security management service provider" from Frost & Sullivan.





By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan