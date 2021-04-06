Shrimp exports to European market climb robustly

Shrimp processing for export at Minh Phu Seafood Corporation. (Photo: SGGP) Accordingly, Ca Mau was the leading province in shrimp exports. The provincial Department of Industry and Trade said that the export turnover of aquatic products, mainly shrimps, in the province in the first quarter of this year hit US$163 million, accounting for 15 percent of the plan, up 6 percent year-on-year. In Bac Lieu Province, the total seafood exports in Q1 were estimated at $163 million, achieving 18 percent of the plan, up 8 percent year-on-year. Of which, frozen shrimps reached $160 million, an increase of 8 percent compared to the same period last year. Similarly, some key shrimp-exporting provinces in the Mekong Delta, namely Soc Trang and Kien Giang, also saw positive growth.





The departments of Industry and Trade of Mekong Delta provinces said that export turnover in Q1 increased compared to the same period last year, thanks to impacts of the advantages of free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed with other countries in the world. Therefore, shrimp exports to these markets rose sharply. Especially, shrimp export turnover of Ca Mau into the European market jumped by 154 percent; that into Canada edged up by nearly 15 percent; that into Australia surged by nearly 41 percent; that into Switzerland rocketed by 568 percent.



Besides the improved shrimp exports, the prices of raw shrimps have also been at fairly high levels so farmers are extremely excited. According to statistics of Ca Mau Province, tiger shrimps sized 12 pcs per kilogram fetched VND210,000-VND220,000 per kilogram; white-leg shrimps sized 100 pcs per kilogram raised in plastic-lined ponds were sold at VND103,000-VND113,000 per kilogram while those raised in conventional ponds were sold at VND101,000-VND111,000 per kilogram.





By Tan Thai – Translated by Bao Nghi