SHTP - the nucleus of Eastern creative city

So far, SHTP has attracted a total investment of more than US$7.74 billion, with the production value of hi-tech products reaching $85.41 billion, export value hitting $80.41 billion, and import value touching $72.7 billion. The hi-tech park contributes $1.68 billion to the State budget. SHTP significantly contributed to affirming the leading position of Ho Chi Minh City in development, science, and technology nationwide after 20 years of development.



With the role as one of the crucial motivations for the development of the newly-established Thu Duc City, in particular, and HCMC in general, SHTP has set the target of attracting more than 50 hi-tech projects with a minimum investment of $3 billion in technology fields that serve the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the 2021-2025 period.



Besides, SHTP will focus on drawing projects with high added-value and spillover effect that connect the global production and supply chains, as well as promote luring supporting industry projects to encourage domestic enterprises to participate in the global supply chain of FDI enterprises in the park and creative start-up projects to realize the goal of developing science and technology capacity of the country by endogenous capacity.





By SGGP – Translated by Thanh Nha