Six-month CPI up 1.47 percent

Despite impacts from two waves of Covid-19 outbreaks in the first half of this year, especially on industrial hubs, Vietnam still posted gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.64 percent and its export revenue rose 28.4 percent over the same period last year.
The novel coronavirus pandemic could act as a catalyst for digital banking adoption changing the consumption behavior of customers who do not want to go to banks for transactions in order to limit exposure. Therefore, the banking industry is increasingly promoting the digitalization of banking services via apps to attract more consumers.
The research team from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology has successfully developed a new facemask made from graphene oxide and Nano silver. This anti-bacterial, reusable facemask can effectively prevent virus infection, which is rather useful during Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, after surpassing the historic peak in April this year, Vietnam's stock market continued to conquer new heights in both the index and liquidity in May. Vietnam’s stock market continuously set many records by attracting a large amount of money.