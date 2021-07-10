Six-month State budget revenue achieves 58.8 percent of estimate





The good results are mainly thanks to the economic growth momentum at the end of last year and the increase from some revenue sources due to benefit from fiscal and monetary policies in 2020, and some industries with high growth, such as banking, securities, real estate, and automobile manufacturing and assembly. After the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the activities of merger, consolidation, and re-evaluation of assets when contributing and transferring capital increased by 2.6 times compared to the same period last year, equivalent to an increase of about VND3.5 trillion. Revenue from securities trading rose by 2.47 times year-on-year, equivalent to an increase of VND2.6 trillion.According to the General Department of Taxation, the budget collection in the first six months of this year has achieved initial results. However, it faces many difficulties and challenges, especially the impacts from the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The tax sector will closely monitor the progress of the budget collection, evaluate, analyze specific impact factors on each locality, region, and tax. Moreover, it will also determine potential revenue sources, and fields and types of tax that still lose revenue and propose effective management solutions to perform the assigned tasks well.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Gia Bao