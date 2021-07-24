Sixty-one wind power plants register to go online

Based on the progress reports of the investors, by July 22, 13 wind power plants with a total capacity of 611.33 MWs have been put into commercial operations. Around 106 wind power plants, with a total capacity of 5,621.5 MWs, are expected to be put into commercial operations before October 31, 2021.However, by July 22, only 61 wind power plants with a total capacity of 3,487.8 MWs sent official letters to register for energizing and connecting to the national grid and testing following the regulations 90 days in advance. Twenty-five wind power plants with a total capacity of 1,912.05 MWs cannot operate commercially before October 31.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha