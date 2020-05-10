Sliced cassava exports increase sharply

Noticeably, the export of sliced cassava has many opportunities to grow as China is in the progress to recover its pig farming industry after the African swine fever epidemic, causing the demand for animal feed to increase heavily.In the first four months of this year, sliced cassava exports were estimated at 294,000 tons, worth $65 million, up 48 percent in volume and 63 percent in value compared to the same period last year. The four-month average export price of sliced cassava was at $221 per ton, up 10 percent year-on-year.Besides, the export price of sliced cassava is on the increase as the cassava mosaic disease caused by Sri Lanka Cassava Mosaic Virus has continued to spread in China. Currently, as China is controlling well the Covid-19 pandemic, trade between the two countries has also become more smoothly.Particularly, the total exports of cassava and cassava products to China in the first three months of this year reached 704,000 tons, worth $235 million, up 17 percent in volume and 4 percent in value compared to the same period last year. Cassava exports to Malaysia hit 13,000 tons, worth $5.6 million, up 110.2 percent in volume, and 102 percent in value over the same period last year.

By Quy Ngoc – Translated by Thuy Doan