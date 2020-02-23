Soc Trang Province starts construction of 65 MW wind power plant

The wind power plant located in Vinh Phuoc Ward in Vinh Chau Town in Soc Trang Province is invested by the BPP Vinh Chau Wind Power, a subsidiary of Banpu Power Company of Thailand.The wind power project has a total capacity of 65 MW. It is expected that the project will be put into operation from 2020 to 2021. Of which, the total investment for the first stage is more than VND1.36 trillion for the install of seven wind turbines with a capacity of 29.4 MW.Once coming into operation, the power plant will be connected easily to the national power grid via the existing 110-KV power lines and the 110-KV station in Vinh Chau Town.Soc Trang Province has many advantages in geographical location and natural conditions for the development of wind power. The province has given priority to call for investment for 21 wind power projects during the period from 2017 to 2020. Up to now, the construction of three projects has been started.Mr. Tran Van Chuyen, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province said that the power plant will bring great, long-lasting, sustainable benefits in ensuring the balance of the power supply for the Mekong Delta region.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Gia Bao